Unpaid taxes, budget advice and deported strikers

The Anti-Corruption Commission asked the Prosecutor General to charge four Addu Equatorial Hospital staff over buying laboratory micropipette tips at above-market prices. The hospital sought 40,000 tips in 2025 as part of a four-month supply of lab consumables for itself and its health centres, the ACC said, and only one company bid. That bid was accepted without checking whether the price was reasonable, in breach of public finance regulations. The four – the officer in charge of procurement and three bid committee members, including its chair – face charges of abuse of official position and acting against the state’s interest. The ACC also asked for the state’s losses to be calculated and recovered from them.