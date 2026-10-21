Muizzu's defence, T-GST repeal and arson joke

President Muizzu defended the Rasmalé deal, saying claims of foreign land ownership and religious compromise were “baseless allegations deliberately engineered by political figures to incite public fear”. Speaking on the President’s Office podcast, Muizzu said properties would be leased for 99 years with no automatic renewal and that buyers would have to sell them back to the state when the lease ends. Buyers of any single nationality will be capped at 25 per cent of properties, with no limit for Maldivians. Israeli nationals will be legally barred from buying, he said, adding that no non-Islamic places of worship or schools would be allowed. Muizzu put total investment, including associated developments, at US$30 billion, and said the project would create about 14,000 permanent jobs. A dedicated law governing the project would be submitted to parliament, he said.