Lease resets, Israeli ban and execution bill

Bank of Maldives denied Russian media reports that it had suspended transfers to and from Russia, calling them “entirely false”. Kommersant reported that Russian tour operators asked Moscow to intervene after BML began returning hotel payments for Russian tourists on 18 October, with about US$2 million held up, and RBC quoted the bank’s press service as saying Russia was on a list of restricted countries. A BML spokesman said the bank had given no statement to any media outlet and had no policy restricting Russia-related payments. Correspondent banks that clear its foreign currency transactions apply their own sanctions screening and may reject or return payments, he said. Russia’s economy ministry said it had written to the Maldives tourism ministry and that talks between the two central banks would be arranged.