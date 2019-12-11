Environment
Maldives capital flooded after heavy downpour
Several main streets were inundated.
Torrential rains flooded the streets of Malé on Wednesday morning as the Met office warned of heavy downpours and thunderstorms across large parts of the country.
Soldiers from the military’s fire and rescue service were deployed to pump out floodwaters in the worst affected areas in the capital’s southwest. Several main streets were inundated with rainwater.
The bad weather is expected to continue over the next four days, according to the Maldives Meteorological Service, which also issued a yellow alert advising seafarers to exercise caution in the central atolls.
On Tuesday evening, a 30-foot boat with four people out reef fishing sank in the Emboodhoo lagoon near Malé. The coastguard was alerted around 10:50am on Wednesday morning.
All four people have since been taken to hospital, according to police. Two of the stranded fishermen sustained injuries but their condition was not serious, police said.
The police also advised against non-essential sea travel.
The heaviest rainfall over the past 24 hours was recorded on the central island of Muli in Meemu atoll with 84.8 millimetres, followed by Alif Dhaal Maamigili (64.6 millimetres) and Gaaf Alif Gemanafushi (58.8 millimetres).
Flooding was also reported on Rasdhoo island in Alif Alif atoll where police officers helped protect households with sandbags.
Heavy rains. Dewatering started by @MNDF_Official #FireAndRescueServices at Westpark area, IGMH area, Kalhuthukalaa Koshi area & Ekuveni area. Also there are incidents of roof being blown away & fallen trees. #FRS is helping clear them. Thank you @MNDF_Official 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ttGezqsJDX
— Mariya Didi 🎈 (@MariyaDidi) December 11, 2019
Related Posts
Preaching licenses suspended as authorities launch counter-terrorism operation
Income tax signed into law
About 1,400 extremists ‘willing to kill’ in Maldives
Landmark changes ratified to decentralisation law
Nasheed reignites ‘debt trap’ row with Chinese ambassador
Maldives ex-president convicted of money laundering, sentenced to five years in prison
Taxi driver murdered in Hulhumalé
Maldivian ‘terrorist leaders’ face criminal charges
Agreements signed with India for key projects
Prosecutor General resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Popular
-
Society & Culture1 month ago
New child protection law passed with mandatory vaccination
-
Environment3 months ago
Maldives coral reefs show signs of resilience and recovery
-
Society & Culture3 months ago
Warehouse fire in Maldives capital claims one life
-
Crime2 months ago
Minivan Brief: Weaponised Islam and #MvTreeGrab
-
Crime2 months ago
News in brief: 150kg of heroin seized en route to Maldives
-
Politics2 months ago
News in brief: US$1.5bn deal signed with Islamic finance corporation
-
Society & Culture2 months ago
Maldives NGO under investigation for ‘mocking Islam’ in radicalisation report
-
Crime3 weeks ago
Maldives ex-president convicted of money laundering, sentenced to five years in prison