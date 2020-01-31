Feature & Comment
Maldives Independent suspends operations
Goodbye for now.
The Maldives Independent, formerly Minivan News, has been publishing continuously since the early days of the Maldives’ push for democracy in 2004.
In that time, we have tried to offer clear, contextualised and analytical understanding of current affairs in the Maldives.
We wish to announce that we have suspended operations, for the time being, as of 31 January 2020.
We would like to thank our loyal readers and all the journalists, foreign and local, who have been part of our small team over the years. Thank you for your support.
Related Posts
Maldives Independent suspends operations
Iyaz on Female Circumcision
EPA rejects Maafaru runway expansion project
Infrastructure development pushing islands to ‘tipping point’
Military alert level raised as ‘precautionary measure’
Popular
-
Society & Culture3 months ago
New child protection law passed with mandatory vaccination
-
Crime1 month ago
Taxi driver was fatally stabbed during robbery
-
Society & Culture1 month ago
Military alert level raised as ‘precautionary measure’
-
Crime2 months ago
About 1,400 extremists ‘willing to kill’ in Maldives
-
Environment1 month ago
Infrastructure development pushing islands to ‘tipping point’
-
Society & Culture2 months ago
Preaching licenses suspended as authorities launch counter-terrorism operation
-
Business & Tourism1 month ago
Arbitration case filed in Singapore over Fushidhiggaru lagoon
-
Business & Tourism2 months ago
Income tax signed into law