Maldives Independent suspends operations

The Maldives Independent, formerly Minivan News, has been publishing continuously since the early days of the Maldives’ push for democracy in 2004.

In that time, we have tried to offer clear, contextualised and analytical understanding of current affairs in the Maldives.

We wish to announce that we have suspended operations, for the time being, as of 31 January 2020.

We would like to thank our loyal readers and all the journalists, foreign and local, who have been part of our small team over the years. Thank you for your support.