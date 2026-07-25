Nine songs, one city: Huvan's Mithan tracks a generation

And now we're at 8 Rey/ Adi Gudan, what I'd like to think of as one of their more intentional tracks. It's a longer one standing at a good seven minutes. It starts off with the soft sound of waves crashing against the shore, and the familiar sound of a koveli (the Asian koel to our western folks). Zahuvaan belts out "dhanve, thari vidhaa!" and they already sound vastly different here. Gone is the youthful charm of West Park, this song feels like a solemn ode to a generation forced into adulthood through the bleak corporate world of unpaid overtime and rent. Working eight nights a week is no laughing matter, after all. You can't help but feel like the album was leading itself to this point, through the playful funk and quirky charms of West Park and Kaanugandu. The guitar work on this song is nothing short of beautiful. Flash's crashing cymbals carry you through the transition of work-optimism into the protagonist's alleged renewal. It's emotional and filled with the frustration and pent up rage of young adulthood, ending on a note of reawakening, a rising up against the oppressive grey that tainted five years off the protagonists' life. The last section of the song brings back the funky Garth Hudson-esque keys all over again and the listener feels the fresh air of relief as the colour is brought back into the protagonist's life while the bass slides its way back in. The outro on this song is angelic. Yoosuf's reverb-drenched vocals are enveloped by the rest of the band, and their instrumental talent really shines here, they're perfect together. This might be their magnum opus so to speak. It's their best work yet.