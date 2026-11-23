As we ask these questions, I believe it is important to revive some memories of the republican journey we have travelled so far. For example, did not some people rise up to obstruct some of the developments His Highness Mohamed Amin Doshimeyna Kilegefaanu wanted to bring to the Maldivian nation? But when we reflect today, we see that the decision made that day by the many, wishing the nation well, brought far brighter, far more luminous eras to the Maldivians' future than the feeble thinking held by those two or three people. Recall the challenges he faced when he began advocating that girls must receive an education. Some people at the time began telling the public it was something that must not be done in any way. In the end, Mohamed Amin secured that good fortune for Maldivian children by submitting a bill to the People's Majlis and giving it the force of law. Now consider it today and see for yourselves! Did educating girls bring harm to the nation and the religion, or benefit? Mohamed Amin was the first president of the Maldivian republic. Of the burdens he shouldered for the Maldivian people, I have mentioned only this one. In the end, is not every achievement, every joy, for the people? For the whole Maldivian nation?