Tobacco tax and home loans

A parliamentary committee passed the government's bill to reduce cigarette duty from MVR 8 to MVR 4 per cigarette. It is expected to go to a full-floor vote of the Majlis on Tuesday. President Muizzu said the decision to reverse the recent increase was because smokers had moved toward cheaper and more harmful tobacco alternatives.
Speaking at his weekly press conference, the president also said the government would help residents acquire home construction loans this year through the Housing Trust Fund. Construction on housing projects in 13 islands is ready to begin, he continued, with Malé area projects to start next month.
There have been no discussions on a toll for Thilamalé Bridge, continued the president, whose government had considered charging for use of the Sinamalé Bridge before backing down amid public criticism.
Finally, Muizzu dismissed reports the government was selling a stake in the state-owned Development Bank of Maldives to JP Morgan. The bank was established to reduce foreign currency outflows through financing for development and green projects, but has faced criticism for slow progress since receiving full operating approval in January.
El Niño conditions have developed in the Pacific Ocean, with sea surface temperatures above normal in its central and eastern areas, the Meteorological Service said. El Niño can shift rainfall patterns in the Maldives, though outcomes vary by event strength and timing and are also influenced by other climate drivers, including the Indian Ocean Dipole and the Madden-Julian Oscillation.
The cabinet plans to establish a project-monitoring unit in every government ministry to ensure deadlines are met. It will also set up a team in the finance ministry to resolve obstacles facing ministries and state-owned enterprises (SOEs). It said the government's 'Dhuveli' project portal and the finance ministry's public investment management systems must be updated by this week and gave a deadline of January 2027 for completion of the RTL ferry transport network.
President Muizzu submitted Mohamed Shakeel's name to parliament for approval as Elections Commission president, just weeks after appointing him as a member. The nomination had drawn public criticism given Shakeel's recent role as PNC registrar and senate member. The case has been referred to the parliament's independent institutions committee.
Malé City Council fined construction company Beatrex Dream MVR 5,000 for failing to take safety precautions after two foreign workers fell from the first floor of a building on Majeedhee Magu on Saturday. One of the two has since been discharged from hospital while the other remains under treatment.
Amid concerns SOE jobs had drawn people away from fishing, the government announced island-based training programmes. They will cover fish processing, diamondback squid fishing, small-business management and the expansion of women's participation in the sector. Councils wishing to host the programmes must notify the fisheries ministry by 15 July.
Parliament rejected an MDP bill that would have allowed anyone acquiring housing on a new island to transfer their residency registration more easily. MPs voted 59 to 12 against the plan, which would have waived the current five-year residency requirement.
The High Court cancelled a scheduled hearing in the appeal against the gag order banning discussion of Adhadhu's documentary 'Aisha', citing administrative reasons. Two journalists were previously jailed for contempt in relation to the order, while the outlet’s CEO and editor face defamation charges.