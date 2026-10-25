Tax offsets, abuse arrests and northern flooding

Small and medium businesses will be able to offset money the government owes them against their tax bills, President Muizzu announced at the national productivity expo’s awards ceremony, among several measures to support the sector. The threshold for mandatory GST registration will rise from MVR1 million (US$64,850) to MVR1.5 million from January and import duty will be waived for five years on a list of raw materials imported by small businesses. From 1 November, small businesses will also be able to receive US dollar payments from overseas through BML’s payment gateway and use the funds by card or remittance to pay for goods, services and subscriptions abroad, he pledged.
Police arrested nine Maldivian men in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman and child sexual abuse and exploitation of minors on an island under the Upper South Police jurisdiction. A team of investigators from Malé was sent to the island last week. All nine men were taken to court on Saturday night and remanded in custody, police said.
Heavy rain across the country affected several islands in the north. More than 140 people from 18 homes in Kulhudhuffushi City were temporarily evacuated to two schools and 95 per cent of homes in neighbouring Nolhivaram flooded, the National Disaster Management Authority said. Residents of flooded homes in Nolhivaranfaru moved to other homes on their own as pumps were used to drain the water, while flooding affected 10 homes in Nellaidhoo and three in Kumundhoo without requiring relocations. Floodwater damaged farmland in Vaikaradhoo and also affected Naivaadhoo, Finey and Kurinbi without damaging any homes. In Haa Alif Atoll, channels were cut to drain floodwater into the sea in Filladhoo, Kelaa and Maarandhoo, sandbags were placed to protect homes in Ihavandhoo and Dhidhdhoo, and damage was still being assessed in Thakandhoo. In Lhaviyani Naifaru, 16 homes were flooded and residents of two were relocated, with food and shelter being arranged for three days.
MNDF's northern area command helped councils in Kulhudhuffushi, Naifaru and Haa Alif Thakandhoo pump out floodwater, while firefighters in Kulhudhuffushi stopped an RTL ferry speedboat docked in the lagoon from sinking after it began taking on water early on Saturday, bringing the flooding under control after two hours.
India will “keep a close watch” on the agreements signed during President Muizzu’s state visit to Pakistan and “take whatever appropriate steps may be necessary”, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Friday. He was responding to a question about the 20 agreements, which the reporter said included defence cooperation, and Muizzu’s call during the visit to revive SAARC. India supported regional connectivity, Jaiswal said, but declined to “reiterate the reasons, or the country responsible” for SAARC being stalled, an apparent reference to Pakistan.
Former President Nasheed criticised Muizzu's foreign policy as detrimental to national security after Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, paid a courtesy call on Muizzu. Nasheed said the Maldives must not get caught between rival nations, warning that expanding military ties with Pakistan would make India nervous and endanger the Maldives.
Lawyer and former MP Ali Hussain urged the public to resist the Rasmalé deal at a forum held by the “Maldivian land for Maldivians” campaign, saying the constitution guaranteed the right to assemble and protest without prior permission. Ali Hussain, who has challenged the deal at the Supreme Court and the Anti-Corruption Commission, repeated the claim that Eagle Hills chairman Mohamed Alabbar supports Zionists.
Malé City Council halted burials at the Hulhumalé cemetery after graves dug there contained eight to nine inches of water, as three days of heavy rain raised the groundwater level, and redirected burials to Aasahara cemetery in Malé. The council did not say how long the suspension would last, but burials are expected to resume once the monsoon weather clears, after a similar suspension in January last year.
The Maldives welcomed the nomination of UAE’s Lana Zaki Nusseibeh for UN secretary-general and expressed support for her candidacy, saying it has consistently maintained that "time has come for a woman to lead the United Nations". The foreign ministry said the next secretary-general must uphold the UN Charter and international law, and called for a transparent, inclusive and merit-based selection process.