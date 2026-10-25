Tax offsets, abuse arrests and northern flooding

Heavy rain across the country affected several islands in the north. More than 140 people from 18 homes in Kulhudhuffushi City were temporarily evacuated to two schools and 95 per cent of homes in neighbouring Nolhivaram flooded, the National Disaster Management Authority said. Residents of flooded homes in Nolhivaranfaru moved to other homes on their own as pumps were used to drain the water, while flooding affected 10 homes in Nellaidhoo and three in Kumundhoo without requiring relocations. Floodwater damaged farmland in Vaikaradhoo and also affected Naivaadhoo, Finey and Kurinbi without damaging any homes. In Haa Alif Atoll, channels were cut to drain floodwater into the sea in Filladhoo, Kelaa and Maarandhoo, sandbags were placed to protect homes in Ihavandhoo and Dhidhdhoo, and damage was still being assessed in Thakandhoo. In Lhaviyani Naifaru, 16 homes were flooded and residents of two were relocated, with food and shelter being arranged for three days.