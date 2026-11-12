Seaplane float, MIRA defence and advisory council

A Trans Maldivian Airways seaplane tipped to one side and took on water when one of its floats broke as it taxied towards the seaplane terminal at Velana International Airport. Videos of the incident were widely shared online. All passengers and crew were evacuated, TMA said. A crew member who was working on the float when it broke was taken to hospital, but the injury was not believed to be serious, an MACL official told Mihaaru. MACL said the water aerodrome stayed open, and TMA said it was investigating.