Rasmalé rally, Alabbar letter and Fenaka audit

Fenaka Corporation owed suppliers MVR3.51 billion (US$227 million) at the end of 2024, up MVR511 million from the previous year, according to an audit report in which the Auditor General declined to give an opinion on the state utility's accounts for a third consecutive year and said it could not determine whether the state utility could continue as a going concern. Fenaka, whose operations have since been transferred to STELCO, lost MVR547 million in 2024 after an MVR811 million loss in 2023, while its current liabilities exceeded current assets by MVR2.74 billion. The auditors were unable to verify fuel costs, administrative expenses and capital work in progress. They also flagged MVR444.6 million in unexplained negative inventory balances, an MVR34.2 million GST balance written off without a breakdown, and MVR20.4 million in interest arrears confirmed by lenders but not recorded in Fenaka's books.