Presidential denials and harbour tragedy

Government spokesperson Mohamed ‘Mundu’ Shareef defended President Muizzu against a former police commissioner’s allegations that he paid judges to escape a conviction during his time as housing minister. Shareef challenged Hussain Waheed to swear an oath over the claim, made at a PNF rally, regarding an MVR 800,000 (US$ 51,788.62) bribe. Mundu also blamed the previous administration's mass hiring at the state utility company Fenaka for damaging the fishing industry, saying it had drawn workers away from fishing vessels. The government is currently restructuring Fenaka, with the workforce expected to shrink by a third.