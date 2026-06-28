Presidential denials and harbour tragedy

Government spokesperson Mohamed ‘Mundu’ Shareef defended President Muizzu against a former police commissioner’s allegations that he paid judges to escape a conviction during his time as housing minister. Shareef challenged Hussain Waheed to swear an oath over the claim, made at a PNF rally, regarding an MVR 800,000 (US$ 51,788.62) bribe. Mundu also blamed the previous administration's mass hiring at the state utility company Fenaka for damaging the fishing industry, saying it had drawn workers away from fishing vessels. The government is currently restructuring Fenaka, with the workforce expected to shrink by a third.
Thirteen-year-old Ali Anas bin Mohamed Areesh died on Saturday evening after riding an unattended buggy into the harbour on Alif Dhaal Hangnaameedhoo.
A cargo vessel named ‘Kurimagu’ sank at Malé's TJetty on Saturday night after it began taking on water while departing for Vaavu Atoll. No injuries were reported. MNDF, MPL and the vessel's owner are working to refloat the boat while police are investigating the cause.
Muizzu said the opposition MDP's push for constitutional change is driven by an excess of people who want to hold power. He dismissed the “Bodu Badhalu” (Big Change) agenda of former president Nasheed and presidential primary candidate Fayyaz Ismail, which includes separating the roles of head of state and government. Muizzu also said the government's Maldives 2.0 digital transformation project does not include plans for e-voting, rejecting the MDP’s claim that his digitisation bills were a cover for electoral manipulation.
Containers fell overboard from an MPL barge at the commercial port's outer jetty at around 23:10 on Saturday. Police urged vessels navigating between Doonidoo and Fedhoofinolhu to exercise caution.
A 22-year-old Nepali man and a 39-year-old Bangladeshi man fell from the first floor of a building on Majeedhee Magu and were taken to IGMH. The incident occurred around midday as the men were working at the building housing Poise Perfume, reportedly without safety equipment.
Alya Sharsa Naseer, 25, one of two women charged with smuggling 1.82kg of drugs into the Maldives, told the criminal court she was groomed by co-accused Aminath Roona, 29. Alya said Roona had bought her tickets, sent her abroad and directed her to bring a bag that was found to contain the drugs. She said she cooperated with police in a controlled delivery, handing the luggage to Roona.
The family court said 50 couples registered to marry in Malé on the date of 26/6/26, with 39 ceremonies held outside the court and 11 within. Repeating or sequential-number dates are a popular choice for weddings among Maldivians.