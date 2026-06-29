Police pledges and gag appeal

The Bar Council of Maldives applied to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the gag order on discussion of the 'Aisha' documentary. The order has been appealed by Adhadhu CEO Hussain Fiyaz Moosa after an earlier attempt by the Maldives Journalists Association was rejected. Fiyaz and editor Hassan Mohamed face charges over the documentary, which alleged a sexual relationship between President Muizzu and a staffer. Two journalists have also been jailed for contempt, and the passports of three people have been confiscated. The High Court scheduled a closed hearing for Monday morning in the case.