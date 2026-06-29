Police pledges and gag appeal

President Muizzu pledged to amend the Police Act to remove obstacles to service delivery and committed to building a new headquarters in Malé, upgrading the training centre in Vaanee and constructing a police facility in Hulhumalé Phase 2. Speaking at the police's 93rd anniversary ceremony, he also promised more housing for police officers and said budget priority would be given to increasing police numbers.
The Bar Council of Maldives applied to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the gag order on discussion of the 'Aisha' documentary. The order has been appealed by Adhadhu CEO Hussain Fiyaz Moosa after an earlier attempt by the Maldives Journalists Association was rejected. Fiyaz and editor Hassan Mohamed face charges over the documentary, which alleged a sexual relationship between President Muizzu and a staffer. Two journalists have also been jailed for contempt, and the passports of three people have been confiscated. The High Court scheduled a closed hearing for Monday morning in the case.
Residents of the Amaandhoadhi flats complained that Sunday night's heavy rain caused widespread flooding across the towers. Some said they stayed up all night pumping water while emergency contact numbers went unanswered, and questioned what is covered by the MVR 1,000 (US$ 65) monthly maintenance fee.
Police said two of the five containers that fell from an MPL barge at Malé commercial port's outer jetty into the sea this weekend have been located. The contents of the containers were not disclosed.
The Health Protection Agency began an MMR vaccination drive for under-18s and healthcare workers after measles re-emerged in the Maldives. Twenty-two cases have been reported so far, all in the Malé region. The drive runs until Tuesday at the Urban Health Care Clinic in Maafannu, Hulhumalé Hospital, Senahiya and Vilimalé Hospital, with outer island schedules to be announced locally.
The government aims to bring the historic Usgekolu building in Sultan Park under its control after graffiti and evidence of drug use were found. The building, over 100 years old, is the last remaining part of the former royal palace complex. Spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef told PSM the government had repeatedly asked Malé City Council to transfer the site for inclusion in an interactive museum.
The Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) investigation procedures were amended to expedite cases when requested by the Prosecutor General. They will require the ACC to respond to PG directives within seven working days.
The ACC also amended its criminal procedures to require a pre-investigation assessment of every case. It will score cases against ten criteria, including public interest, financial loss, risk of evidence destruction and potential for undue influence, It will also set mandatory deadlines for cases’ completion.