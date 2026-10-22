Pakistan ties, speaker's salary and Malé flooding

Heavy rainfall flooded parts of Malé as the Meteorological Service issued an orange alert warning of torrential rain and possible flooding in the central atolls. Pumps were deployed in 10 areas and sandbags requested by 33 homes, 35 shops, four schools and two clinics, among others, the National Disaster Management Authority said. The authority said it had helped 31 of the properties by 11pm and supplied 10,000 sandbags to the Malé City Council, with the MNDF, police, the Red Crescent, MTCC and HDC also involved in the response. One home reported a sewage leak. Earlier in the day severe flooding in Gaaf Dhaal Fiyoaree affected 90 per cent of households. The Met office expects adverse weather to continue for two to three days.