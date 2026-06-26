MMA dollar support, Japan’s ID tech and US port help

The Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) announced a 25 percent increase in its weekly dollar support for banks for a three-month period beginning on 28 June. The central bank said the measure would address the foreign currency shortage in the system and improve access to dollars ahead of the tourism off-season, when inflows are expected to decline. It said dollars sold by the MMA through banks rose by 72 percent during the first five months of 2026.