MMA dollar support, Japan’s ID tech and US port help

The Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) announced a 25 percent increase in its weekly dollar support for banks for a three-month period beginning on 28 June. The central bank said the measure would address the foreign currency shortage in the system and improve access to dollars ahead of the tourism off-season, when inflows are expected to decline. It said dollars sold by the MMA through banks rose by 72 percent during the first five months of 2026.
The government of Japan donated a US$1.2 million facial recognition system to strengthen border security under an agreement signed in 2020. The system is to be deployed at 48 immigration counters at Velana International Airport.
The United States will work with the Maldives on the Thilafushi Port project, said its visiting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, Paul Kapur. He met President Muizzu and Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed and spoke with Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam about maritime security and critical infrastructure. He also discussed opportunities in gas, energy and tourism with private sector representatives.
President Muizzu defended the government’s decision to reverse a tobacco tax increase, saying the initial hike was aimed at preventing vape users from switching to cigarettes and announcing plans for a nationwide anti-smoking campaign.
BML said it would approve all applications from overseas students for increased foreign-currency limits on bank cards for visa payments, citing support from the MMA.
Two men – Mohamed Anoof, 25, and Ahmed Uwais, 22 – were arrested and remanded for 15 days for helping free a detainee being held in custody in relation to a family and gender welfare case.
A second airport in Laamu Atoll will be developed on the combined islands of Isdhoo-Kalaidhoo, said the infrastructure ministry, explaining that the government planned to develop tourism nearby, cut the 45-minute journey to Kadhoo Airport and ease travel to neighbouring islands.
Police arrested two people – Mohamed Umair, 58, and Masha Ibrahim, 38 – after more than a kilo of drugs was found in an apartment by police on Tuesday.
Meemu Muli Police station disposed of 69 alcohol bottles and 37 beer cans seized from departing tourists at Muli Airport between February 24 and June 19.
Former tourism and environment minister Thoriq Ibrahim and former local government minister Adam Shareef Umar were appointed as ambassadors to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, respectively.
Haa Dhaal Hanimaadhoo Council asked residents of Haa Dhaal Hirimaradhoo wishing to relocate to Hoarafushi to register at its new ward office within 30 days. The government announced last year that Hirimaradhoo's fewer than 300 residents would be relocated to Hanimaadhoo, though Hoarafushi Council has since attempted to attract residents to help boost its own population.
Police declined to confirm whether Ismail Abdul Raheem Adam (Isu), a director at the Housing Development Corporation, was being questioned over an assault in the reclaimed area of Farukolhufushi, Hulhumalé Phase 2. Moosa Asham Shareef, 21, was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting Isu, who had been a major suspect in the murders of Ahmed Rilwan and Yameen Rasheed.
Following a landmark 2021 Supreme Court ruling establishing that a woman can recover expenses after divorce, Dhaalu Kudahuvadhoo Magistrate Court published details of its decision to order Mohamed Shareef to pay MVR 541,677 (US$ 38,128) to his former wife Safoora Naeem.