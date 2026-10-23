MDP rift, Pakistan trade and flood blame

MDP chairperson Mohamed Nasheed warned in a message to the party’s national council that attacking Eagle Hills chairman Mohamed Alabbar would harm the Maldives and could halt existing UAE investments, after MDP MPs denounced Alabbar in parliament as a supporter of Zionism. Nasheed reminded members that former MP Ali Azim had been expelled from the party in 2023 for speaking against party policy, which some members read as a veiled warning. Former housing state minister Akram Kamaludeen replied that the MPs had spoken the truth and asked whether Nasheed was trying to intimidate those who had joined the campaign against the deal, while former legal director Mahfooz Saeed said no action would be taken against anyone and that MDP MPs and members would stand against Alabbar. Nasheed has said previously that his concern is the project’s unpublished terms and location near Malé rather than the project itself.