MDP rift, Pakistan trade and flood blame

MDP chairperson Mohamed Nasheed warned in a message to the party’s national council that attacking Eagle Hills chairman Mohamed Alabbar would harm the Maldives and could halt existing UAE investments, after MDP MPs denounced Alabbar in parliament as a supporter of Zionism. Nasheed reminded members that former MP Ali Azim had been expelled from the party in 2023 for speaking against party policy, which some members read as a veiled warning. Former housing state minister Akram Kamaludeen replied that the MPs had spoken the truth and asked whether Nasheed was trying to intimidate those who had joined the campaign against the deal, while former legal director Mahfooz Saeed said no action would be taken against anyone and that MDP MPs and members would stand against Alabbar. Nasheed has said previously that his concern is the project’s unpublished terms and location near Malé rather than the project itself.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif committed to raising bilateral trade to US$200 million within two years, President Muizzu said at a business forum in Islamabad during his state visit. Muizzu announced that state airline Maldivian would soon launch direct flights between Malé and Karachi, and invited Pakistani investment in cold-chain logistics, food processing, pharmaceuticals, construction and renewable energy. The economic ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry at the forum, which drew more than 500 participants.
Malé Mayor Adam Azim blamed Wednesday night’s flooding on the removal of drainage pumps from the worst-affected areas for road works, saying they had been taken away suddenly without a backup plan. Azim said the council had found an effective solution to Malé’s flooding over the past two years, and that splitting management of the capital’s storm water system between several institutions was a major obstacle. He called for the pumps to be replaced urgently and for the drainage system to be managed under a single authority. Heavy overnight rain dumped 90mm on Malé and flooded 89 buildings including 33 homes, 35 shops, four schools and two clinics.
MACL will move check-in for 10 international airlines to Velana International Airport's Terminal 2 from this Sunday, easing congestion as tourist arrivals rise during the winter peak season. The airlines are Neos, Aeroflot, US-Bangla, Centrum Air, Azur Air, S7 Airlines, Shirak Avia, Kuwait Airways, Gulf Air and French Bee. Passengers on those flights are asked to head straight to Terminal 2 and allow enough time before departure. The terminal, which has 27 check-in counters, reopened in February after an upgrade.
Vilimalé Hospital moved all its services to the Aman Hiya building, formerly used as a children's shelter, to clear the way for construction of a new hospital on its site. The new 112-bed tertiary facility is funded by Chinese grant aid with a design agreement signed with China in June last year.
The government will pay first-time homeowners up to MVR250,000 (US$16,210) towards buying a home and up to MVR200,000 towards building one, under two schemes launched by the housing ministry with Bank of Maldives, Maldives Islamic Bank, HDFC and Maldives Finance Leasing Company. Housing Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib said the support was a grant that need not be repaid unless the home is sold within 20 years. “Help to Build” will cover equity on loans for landowners building on their own land in Malé and selected islands, while “Help to Buy” will initially apply only to MVR1.5 million affordable homes built by private developers on inhabited islands, with Malé flats to follow in later phases. Hulhumalé, Villimalé, Gulhifalhu and Giraavarufalhu are excluded from the first phase. Applications open in November.
Marriages fell to their lowest level in five years in 2025, while divorces rose to their highest, according to the Maldives Bureau of Statistics’ Statistical Pocketbook. The bureau recorded 5,148 marriages last year, down from 5,753 in 2022, and 3,546 divorces, up from 3,242 in 2021. That amounts to aboug 69 divorces for every 100 marriages. A 2024 study published by the Maldives National University found that infidelity, financial problems, overcrowded living conditions, domestic violence and drug use were among the leading causes of divorce.
MDP's decentralisation committee told Addu Hulhudhoo Council President Jaadulla Jameel to fix a series of problems before his case is sent to the party's disciplinary committee. The Hulhudhoo council has been deadlocked by internal disputes. The main complaints involve Jaadulla running matters on his own instead of through formal council meetings. He is also accused of withholding a no-confidence motion against acting Secretary General Moosa Siddeeq, the PNC's losing council presidential candidate, from the agenda.
Police completed their investigation into four Vilimalé residents arrested on 8 October, including film actors Ahmed Azmeel 'Azey' and Mohamed Vishal 'Roman', and referred the case to the PG’s office. Three have been released and the fourth was due out on Thursday, though police said they will comply if the court orders further detention. Court orders state that drugs were found openly in the room, in quantities above the trafficking threshold.