Economic sabotage, genocide offences and insurance review

The government proposed amendments to the penal code that would criminalise treason and endangering economic security. Knowingly or recklessly causing major damage to the economy, including by disrupting essential services, damaging critical infrastructure or connected computer systems, or any act that halts a major source of state revenue, would also become a crime, carrying heavier penalties for senior officials. Waging war against the Maldives, joining a party at war with it, or allying with and aiding an enemy at home or abroad, would be a class one felony carrying up to 25 years in jail. Other changes include raising the punishment for criticising Islam, upgrading the offence from a class one misdemeanour to a class four felony if premeditated with intent to sow hatred towards Islam or undermine religious unity. It would otherwise be a class five felony otherwise.