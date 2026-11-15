Annulment pledge, Respect campaign and Adhaalath coalition

Former president Abdulla Yameen said any future government, whether his or the MDP’s, would annul the Eagle Hills agreement for Rasmalé without paying compensation and would prosecute everyone involved, speaking at a rally against the deal at Malé's artificial beach on Friday night. He called on PNC members, MPs, police and soldiers to speak out. Campaign spokesman Ali Hussain said settling foreigners was not in the PNC’s 2023 manifesto. He said the president has a a constitutional duty to hold a referendum. Sheikh Imran Abdulla accused ministers of taking bribes from Eagle Hills. MDP MP Mauroof Zakir said the “Maldivian land for Maldivians” campaign would not stop until the project was halted or put to a vote. Turnout estimates ranged from 600 to 6,000.