Counter-terrorism centre defines extremist ideology

The National Counter-Terrorism Centre on Sunday offered a definition of extremist ideology with a guideline on how to identify hardliners.

“Extremist ideology denies in words and deeds the spirit of the constitution, legal principles and societal norms, and becomes harsh, violent and cruel in advocating against them,” the NCTC explained in a statement.

The official definition came amidst a crackdown on radical groups after the police chief revealed that there were about 1,400 extremists in the Maldives who would not hesitate to kill in the name of Islam.

The NCTC also provided a list of defining traits: