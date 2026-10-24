The curious windows of Malé

In most clothing shops in Malé, however, the arrangements appear to have little strategy beyond showing customers what is available for sale. And, to be fair, that is a strategy in itself. It might not follow the conventions of international luxury brands or the principles taught in visual merchandising manuals, but perhaps that is precisely what makes these displays interesting to observe. There is a certain organic quality to them, an unfiltered approach to presenting clothes and products that might offer a glimpse into a community’s broader outlook on marketing and merchandising.