Alhugandu says that their songs are about problems in life that don’t have clear solutions – namely, the inevitability of death, having to leave behind loved ones, pressure into conformity by social institutions and the unknowability of the future, with the regrets of what could have been. “The thoughts initially refuse to give us peace, but once it’s written down, dissected into the best way to express it, and sung out a million times, they don’t really seem to be as indomitable as they initially did.” Alhugandu pointed out that although these feelings can feel isolating, they are indeed very universal problems of the human condition.