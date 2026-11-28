Sock puppet and existential dread: meet Niyarodhi
Behind the stage antics are songs about death, regret and insomnia.
Artwork: Dosain
11 hours ago
Niyarodhi akee sikundin filaa nudhaa kudhi bodu udhaasthah…
On 31 October, at the Maldives Expo 2026, three people got on stage. Mee was wearing a yellowish hoodie and holding a guitar. Izka was sitting by the drums with a pop of colour in her hair. And another guy with a guitar, Alhugandu, had a black-and-white cloth tied around his head, covering his eyes.
Alhugandu, the vocalist, started with “Assalaam Alaikum”. After introducing the band’s name, he explained what Niyarodhi meant. The lughavee (literal) meaning is the piece of skin that comes off the tip of the finger – a hangnail. But the isthilaahee (metaphorical) meaning is different. It is far deeper, as shown by the poetry Alhugandu recites with passion while Izka keeps a beat going. Niyarodhi is the small and large anxieties that refuse to leave the mind. And on he went for a few lines before dropping their first song, Nueh Nidhey.
Nueh nidhey
Niyarodhi is a culmination of hurt, according to Alhugandu. For Izka, it is a creative outlet with friends. She describes it as “big energy, big mood.” Mee also says that it is a “fun way to create something new that we all like” and is “self-expression through learning to play an instrument.”
At the Expo, after performing Nueh Nidhey, Izka gets a “call” and takes it off the stage as Alhugandu keeps calling after her. A random guy with curly hair, black lines around his eyes and a silver question mark on his green T-shirt appears on stage out of nowhere. Alhugandu asks him if he knows how to drum, to which he takes out his sticks and nods. So he sits down to play the next song. He never reveals his name; they call him Kaaku. And this is how we are introduced to the fourth member of the band.
Niyarodhi attracted Kaaku as a concept because it was a bunch of art kids getting together and making something cool without being too rigid or serious. “In a world striving to be cool, nonchalant, Niyarodhi is THAT kid. We satiate the nerds, the geeks, the introvert artists (because we are those too),” says Kaaku.
Bodu vaakah nuveytha?
While Nueh Nidhey talks about headaches and insomnia, Bodu Vaakah Nuveytha? talks about society’s pressure on people to lose their childhood whimsy. Kaaku says that he likes the idea that Niyarodhi seems like a wacky band, but if you listen to the lyrics, it’s something else. “It is the joy and pain of living. Everyday struggles that get swept under the rug as unimportant. The feelings you push back right now because you can’t afford to overthink about them. The pain of always trying to be,” Mee explains.
Alhugandu says that their songs are about problems in life that don’t have clear solutions – namely, the inevitability of death, having to leave behind loved ones, pressure into conformity by social institutions and the unknowability of the future, with the regrets of what could have been. “The thoughts initially refuse to give us peace, but once it’s written down, dissected into the best way to express it, and sung out a million times, they don’t really seem to be as indomitable as they initially did.” Alhugandu pointed out that although these feelings can feel isolating, they are indeed very universal problems of the human condition.
They don’t face many challenges as a band, though finding time around their jobs is one. But according to Alhugandu, they are no more pressed for time than, say, the person reading this article right now. “Things mesh together pretty great,” he added. “When composing drums, we work together as a team and try to emulate the vibe or feeling of what the song is trying to emulate,” says Izka.
Kudarodhi
The band’s mascot, Kudarodhi, is a white sock with two googly eyes. This is Izka’s favourite member of the band. During their performance at the Expo, the big screens behind them showed brilliant art and animation featuring Kudarodhi. During the sad song, Kudarodhi looked sad, broken-hearted even. During the high-spirited songs, Kudarodhi looked like it had a mischievous expression. The art consisted of videos from the streets of Malé and cool animations, like Kudarodhi inserted among the Teen Titans heroes as the band performed the Teen Titans theme song at the end.
Rodhiverin
Rodhiverin is the name given to Niyarodhi’s fans and supporters. Kaaku says, “It [the band] makes them [fans] feel welcomed to a world full of hardcores, have some whim because everything is so terrible already.” Niyarodhi is super hyped up from the response they have been getting, even before their debut.
At Asaasee Kilaas on 6 November, Kudarodhi ran for election. The band members were dressed in formal wear, like blazers with Kudarodhi’s badge. During their performance, two people in black suits carried Izka away while Alhugandu talked about only accepting loyalists and people who obey Kudarodhi. This way, they once again swapped out Izka for Kaaku on drums. They also handed out stickers saying “Vote for Kudarodhi”, and Kaaku waved a flag with Kudarodhi on it. Just like their debut performance at the Expo, they managed to entertain not only through music but through dramatic storytelling and fun.
Juxtaposition, catharsis and napkin chains
Mee states that trying something new always draws some backlash, but for the most part they keep their heads high and try to have fun. Niyarodhi hopes listeners feel the same catharsis in the songs that they do.
For Niyarodhi, the future looks like releasing all four songs they’ve performed on stage, plus fun projects here and there. They will always be creating in their own time. Kaaku says that the outcome of the band does not matter to him. “We’ve made something and it’s out there. People can take it as it is.” They plan to shoot videos for their songs. A lot of surprises are also underway. Alhugandu says that they are excited to show the “endless napkin chains they have up their sleeves!”
Watching Niyarodhi perform was a unique experience, not just an audience watching and listening to a band. Niyarodhi supersedes the limits of what a band is, and it somehow blends genres. The juxtaposition of Kudarodhi’s silliness with songs about the absurdism of the human condition is just one example of this. And maybe Niyarodhi is showing one possibility of what a band can look and feel like.
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